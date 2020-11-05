Exploring treatments for excessive sweating

Dear Doctors: I’ve read your column for years but have yet to see anything about my problem. I tend to sweat a lot, not under my arms, but in my crotch area. It’s embarrassing and even causes me to get a lot of UTIs. I’ve tried panty liners and medicated powders, wear only cotton underwear, but nothing works. I’m so frustrated. What can I do?

Dear Reader: Excessive sweating that isn’t a response to either heat or exertion is known as hyperhidrosis. When sweat glands are overactive in one specific location, it’s referred to as focal hyperhidrosis. The condition is believed to arise from overstimulation of the sweat glands by the autonomic nervous system, although why this occurs is unclear.

Our bodies use sweat to stay cool. When certain physiological signals let the brain know the body is at risk of exceeding its optimal temperature range, they direct the sweat glands to release moisture. This results in an evaporative effect, which helps to cool the skin and regulate temperature. And while sweating in the crotch area is a normal function of this cooling system, sometimes the signals go awry.