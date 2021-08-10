Explainer: Will we need vaccine passports to do fun things?

The startup CrowdPass, which generates QR codes so vaccinated people can attend events, said it helped get about 15,000 people swiftly admitted into the recent Newport Folk and Newport Jazz festivals in Rhode Island. The events required attendees to digitally upload proof of full vaccination or a recent negative test.

Demand was slow at first, said Duncan Abdelnour, the startup's co-founder and president. “But since the delta variant has sprung, we’ve had a huge uptick." Among its clients are couples planning weddings and organizers of other small events. Abdelnour said the biggest spike in calls came after New York City's announcement.

It's a crowded market that includes apps made by Clear and Walmart, many of which have now signed onto the VCI's privacy standards and code of conduct.

But for Schwartz, of the EFF, the best advice for venues that need to see proof of vaccination is to stick to asking for the CDC card or a photo of it.

The process of making vaccination checks should end when the pandemic does, Schwartz said. “Some of the companies that are in this space have a track record of being in the business of monetizing data," he added. "I’m not going to name names, but they’re the last people that should be involved in developing scanners for proof of vaccination.”