Even gardeners get the blues -- a sought-after color

There’s a bumper crop of garden trends for 2020, including the desire for more blue plants in the landscape. Coincidentally, “Classic Blue” was chosen the Pantone color of the year.
Blue is one of the most sought-after colors in the garden, according to Garden Media’s annual report. It isn’t quite as rare or hard to find as you might think, although what is described as “blue” often is closer to shades of lavender or violet in color.
Easily the most popular blue plants are hydrangeas, but there are other shrubs that offer blue blooms, including “Beyond Midnight” bluebeard caryopteris x clandonensis, for example. This woody shrub offers spiky blue flowers that attract pollinators, blooming in late summer and fall. Suitable for USDA Zone 5, it requires a well-drained location in full sun. It reaches 2 to 2 ½ feet tall and wide.
A new Siberian iris, “Mission Bay,” is being introduced this spring and boasts sky blue flowers. Wide, pale blue petals have yellow markings and the plant forms a sturdy, upright clump, according to the National Garden Bureau.
Siberian iris are known for being adaptable and vigorous plants that grow and bloom best in full sun, although they can be grown in partial shade. This perennial prefers slightly acidic soil and consistent moisture. It can reach 24 to 36 inches tall and blooms can reach 3 to 4 inches across.
“Easy Wave Lavender Sky Blue” is a new introduction that is described by NGB as “eye-catching in any sunny place you put it in your garden.” This year is the 25th birthday for the original “Wave Purple Classic,” which revolutionized the petunia trade. “Easy Wave” is a more mounded, fast-growing and spreading petunia than its cousin, available in a vast range of colors. The new “Lavender Sky Blue” turns darker under cooler, low-light conditions. However, it does require full sun.
Grow it in containers, hanging baskets or garden beds. For best results, foliage should be dry by nightfall. Feed the plants with a liquid plant food every 10 to 14 days. You can rejuvenate plants with an occasional cut-back to encourage center growth.
Platycodon “Corsa Blue” is a bright blue balloon flower that will be new this spring. This plant is compact and uniform, reaching only 12 inches high. Flowers are large and star-shaped.
For blue in the late summer garden, consider “Blue Chiffon” Rose of Sharon hibiscus. It’s been a best-seller for a number of years for Zone 5, prized for its unusual and long-blooming blue flowers that set few to no seeds, vigor and a refined and rounded growth habit. Each single blue flower has a lacy, fluffy center. The deciduous shrub can grow to 8 to 12 feet tall, blooms on new wood, requires full sun and is adaptable to most soils.
