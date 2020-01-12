Even gardeners get the blues -- a sought-after color

There’s a bumper crop of garden trends for 2020, including the desire for more blue plants in the landscape. Coincidentally, “Classic Blue” was chosen the Pantone color of the year.

Blue is one of the most sought-after colors in the garden, according to Garden Media’s annual report. It isn’t quite as rare or hard to find as you might think, although what is described as “blue” often is closer to shades of lavender or violet in color.

Easily the most popular blue plants are hydrangeas, but there are other shrubs that offer blue blooms, including “Beyond Midnight” bluebeard caryopteris x clandonensis, for example. This woody shrub offers spiky blue flowers that attract pollinators, blooming in late summer and fall. Suitable for USDA Zone 5, it requires a well-drained location in full sun. It reaches 2 to 2 ½ feet tall and wide.

A new Siberian iris, “Mission Bay,” is being introduced this spring and boasts sky blue flowers. Wide, pale blue petals have yellow markings and the plant forms a sturdy, upright clump, according to the National Garden Bureau.