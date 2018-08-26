CEDAR FALLS – Self-expression is the heart and soul of creating art.
But collaboration between artists from different disciplines also can lead to the creation of memorable artwork. A new exhibition at the Hearst Center for the Arts, “21 Etchings and Poems,” shows the results of such collaborations.
The exhibit is on loan from Syracuse University Art Collection and features the work of 42 poets and artists, including Welsh poet Dylan Thomas and artist and printmaker Peter Grippe, who created the series. He published the portfolio in 1960.
The project, says Cultural Programs Supervisor Heather Skeens, is a landmark project that took about 10 years to complete and which had considerable impact on contemporary art and culture.
“Grippe was the director of the Atelier 17 print workshop in New York City, and he had worked with Dylan Thomas to illustrate one of Thomas’ poems in 1951. That experience inspired him to invite artists and poets to collaborate to create these unique pieces,” Skeen explains.
The printmaker sought to pair well-known artists and poets to make artworks that integrated both text and image. Each print incorporates a poem written in its author’s hand and imagery created by a visual artist. Featured pairings include Willem de Kooning and Harold Rosenberg, Letterio Calapai and William Carlos Williams, Franz Kline and Frank O’Hara and Fred Becker and Theodore Weiss. For de Kooning and Rosenberg, it was the first and only etching in their respective careers.
“21 Etchings and Poems” incorporates a mixture of movements from surrealist and abstract expressionist art to the New York School and Beat generation of poetry. Atelier 17 closed in 1955, but Grippe continued to work with artists on the project at his home studio in 1958. Just 50 copies of the portfolios were published by Morris Weisenthal, a contributing poet to the series and New York gallery owner.
The Hearst Center display, which runs through Sept. 9, also incorporates a number of sculptural pieces from the center’s permanent collection.
