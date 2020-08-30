Engagement brings out snark about family weddings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: Recently I have become engaged to a wonderful man. We have had our share of ups and downs in our 10-year relationship.

That aside, now that we are engaged, he wants a huge wedding, while I do not. I believe a big wedding is a lot of thankless work for greedy slobs on both sides of the family.

I am estranged from my immediate family, so there would be an awkward and empty place in the proceedings where my family might be if things were different.

He knows I am estranged, (gladly so, especially from my mother, who is highly toxic), but he is still stuck on the idea of a huge wedding.

How can I explain my side without being snide or cruel?

— Don’t Want a Big Fat Wedding

Dear Don’t Want: Well, in describing your situation to me you have been both snide and cruel, so unless you can walk back that “greedy slobs on both sides” comment, you two might have a bigger (and much more important) problem than negotiating the size of your wedding.