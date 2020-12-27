Elevator rider worries COVID is ‘going up’

The overall conclusion seems to be that because your time in an elevator is brief, you are unlikely to face any significant viral risk, especially if you are masked. Transmission happens through more prolonged exposure than most elevator rides afford, and your mask does help to protect you (and others).

Unless the person riding with you is ill with COVID and coughs or sneezes while inside the compartment with you, your risk is likely minimal. Remember to wash your hands thoroughly when you re-enter your apartment.

I could imagine that climbing the stairs along with people who are not masked could also carry a risk, because they (and you) are presumably huffing and puffing your way up the staircase.

Confronting people who don’t wear masks is not a good idea, mainly because they have access to the same health and safety information as you. It is hard to imagine that anything you might say or do would inspire them to behave differently.

If a mask-less person shoves onto the elevator at the last minute, you might want to quickly press the button for the very next floor and exit there.

(The temptation might be to also press all of the other buttons on the elevator on your way out, but I would never suggest such a thing!)