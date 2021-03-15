Elaborate birthday bash disappoints host

I told him he was hurting my feelings and demanded the "gift" back. He refused to give it back and nonchalantly apologized for what he had said.

I went into his lunchbox without his knowledge and took the gift back.

The next day I got him a chocolate cake to make up for what I had done. I went to give it to him and he rudely told me to leave.

You bet I took the cake! I ate it, too! It's been a year since this happened, and we haven't spoken since. What do you think?

— Curious Co-worker

Dear Co-worker: People sometimes compare the workplace to high school. In your case, it's more like kindergarten. You are not a grown-up. You are a thief. Consider yourself lucky your co-worker didn't notify management (or security) when you went into his lunchbox.

You can assume he was embarrassed by your generosity when he made wisecracks about the gift you gave him. His behavior was rude. Your behavior afterward defies explanation.

(May 2011)

Dear Amy: Every December, my son gets invited to his friend "Brian's" birthday party. We always get him a gift that we know he will like.