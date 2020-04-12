Education Program reaches 7,500 school students each year

Her face could light up a room. The eyes were full of energy, her smile infectious. She was obviously open to the world around her like only a third grader can be — a four-foot tall sponge, soaking up new experiences.
She was a participant in an Instrument Petting Zoo presented last summer by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. It didn’t take much to convince her to try the trumpet sitting on the table. Aided by a symphony staff member, she giggled while creating an over-sized mosquito-buzzing sound on the mouthpiece. She quickly progressed to making a nice sound on the trumpet, followed by a few notes and ultimately using those notes to play a tune. All in the space of just a few minutes.
She wasn’t finished, transferring her newfound skills to the trombone. Then she tried the woodwinds, strings and percussion. Each time, she wore a look of discovery as instruments produced their unique sounds.
The symphony’s Education Program has served the youth of the Cedar Valley for decades, introducing kids to live music and planting seeds that grow for a lifetime. Each year, the program reaches over 7,500 preschool through high school students.
The program also includes Lollipop Concerts for preschool through third-graders, and Ensemble in the Schools for fourth through sixth grades, hosted by Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger.
The annual capstone event for elementary school students is the series of Youth Concerts in the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center’s Great Hall. For many students, it is their first experience hearing a full symphony orchestra live on stage.
The last component of the program is the Young Artist Concerto Competition. Each winter, gifted high school musicians from throughout Iowa travel to Cedar Falls to compete for cash awards and the chance to perform with the symphony. Last year’s winner, cellist Derek Hwang of Sioux City, performed with the symphony on a concert during the July 4th holiday weekend at Waterloo’s Riverloop Amphitheatre.
