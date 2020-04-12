Education Program reaches 7,500 school students each year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Her face could light up a room. The eyes were full of energy, her smile infectious. She was obviously open to the world around her like only a third grader can be — a four-foot tall sponge, soaking up new experiences.

She was a participant in an Instrument Petting Zoo presented last summer by the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. It didn’t take much to convince her to try the trumpet sitting on the table. Aided by a symphony staff member, she giggled while creating an over-sized mosquito-buzzing sound on the mouthpiece. She quickly progressed to making a nice sound on the trumpet, followed by a few notes and ultimately using those notes to play a tune. All in the space of just a few minutes.

She wasn’t finished, transferring her newfound skills to the trombone. Then she tried the woodwinds, strings and percussion. Each time, she wore a look of discovery as instruments produced their unique sounds.

The symphony’s Education Program has served the youth of the Cedar Valley for decades, introducing kids to live music and planting seeds that grow for a lifetime. Each year, the program reaches over 7,500 preschool through high school students.