Eating flavonoids could help blood pressure, cognition

Dear Doctor: What are flavonoids? All of a sudden, they're in the news, and it sounds like if you get enough of them, you'll have normal blood pressure. Can you get them in regular food?

Dear Reader: Flavonoids are definitely having a moment, and not for the first time. Two new studies join a larger body of existing research that associates flavonoids with a wide range of health benefits. They exhibit anti-inflammatory, antiviral and antitumor properties, which have been associated with a reduced risk of certain chronic diseases, including cancer, cardiovascular disease and neurodegenerative disorders.

As you have noticed, one of the two newer studies links the consumption of flavonoid-rich foods to improved blood pressure. The results of a separate study tie the nutrients to a lower incidence of cognitive decline in older adults. It's important to note that these are observational studies. That means that, while the data points to certain conclusions, the methodology isn't able to prove cause and effect.