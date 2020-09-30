Eating disorder might have resurfaced, years later

Dear Amy: When I was in my early teens, I had bulimia. I was 5-foot, 5-inches tall and weighed 79 pounds. I vomited every time I ate.

I am now in my mid-40s.

Lately, I can barely keep any food down. I am disgusted to eat food in front of anyone else. I abhor the sound of people eating. If I do eat something, I feel ashamed and cannot control myself from vomiting it up. I am not underweight now, I’m actually overweight. I eat one meal a day and try to keep it down.

I’m not sure if there is any help for people like me. Usually people with these problems are underweight and become hospitalized.

Who would consider that I have an eating disorder?

A friend I confided in asked if I had food allergies. No, I don’t think so. I just hate food.

— Starving and Fat

Dear Starving: Relapses of eating disorders are unfortunately common. This is one reason why eating disorders are so challenging to treat. Stress, anxiety, work furlough, and isolation related to the pandemic might have been triggers for you.