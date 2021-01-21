Eat your carrots for potential prostate health help

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to an extension of our monthly letters column. Our main letters column this month was devoted to your questions about the new coronavirus vaccine — an important topic that needed immediate attention. So we’re back with parts one and two of a bonus edition to help catch up with your more general questions. Onward to part one!

■ A reader from Cleveland asked if eating carrots helps with prostate health. “Have you ever heard of this?” he asked. “How many carrots do you have to eat?” While a potential link between eating carrots and prostate health has been a subject of interest for a number of years, the research remains inconclusive. Some studies have found a link between alpha-carotene, a nutrient in carrots, and a decrease in prostate cancer risk. The studies found eating a medium-sized carrot each day, or drinking freshly pressed carrot juice, to be helpful. However, those results haven’t been universally duplicated. If you’re going to try it, we recommend eating your carrots, because the crude fiber they contain is beneficial to the gut.