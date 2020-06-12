Easy-to-make placemats really pop!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Summer is a fun time to add a pop of color to your home décor. If you’re like us, you love to add a bit of flair to your dining table.

You can find other uses for placemats, too. Why not line a shelf, tuck one under the dog’s dishes to catch drips, or as a foundation to build a table centerpiece. A collection of four placemats makes a great gift, too. Be creative!

Here’s an easy way to make placemats using our favorite Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan!

DIY Modern Placemats

You’ll need: remnant linoleum pieces, scissors, a ruler, paints, painter’s tape, paint brushes.

1. Using a remnant piece of linoleum, measure off the size of a standard placemat, either 12 x 18 inches or 14 x 20 inches. Mark your markings on the backside of the remnant. This is the side we will be painting.

2. Cut the piece/s out using a sharp pair of scissors.

3. Now comes the fun part — designing it.

On a piece of paper, draw out the design you want. Squares and rectangles are the easiest shapes to work with since they are easy to tape off. Select the colors you want to use.