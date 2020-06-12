Easy-to-make placemats really pop!

Summer is a fun time to add a pop of color to your home décor. If you’re like us, you love to add a bit of flair to your dining table.
You can find other uses for placemats, too. Why not line a shelf, tuck one under the dog’s dishes to catch drips, or as a foundation to build a table centerpiece. A collection of four placemats makes a great gift, too. Be creative!
Here’s an easy way to make placemats using our favorite Chalk Paint by Annie Sloan!
DIY Modern Placemats
You’ll need: remnant linoleum pieces, scissors, a ruler, paints, painter’s tape, paint brushes.
1. Using a remnant piece of linoleum, measure off the size of a standard placemat, either 12 x 18 inches or 14 x 20 inches. Mark your markings on the backside of the remnant. This is the side we will be painting.
2. Cut the piece/s out using a sharp pair of scissors.
3. Now comes the fun part — designing it.
On a piece of paper, draw out the design you want. Squares and rectangles are the easiest shapes to work with since they are easy to tape off. Select the colors you want to use.
If you having difficulty selecting a combination of colors, take a peek at Annie Sloan’s color chart for the color triangle (you can see this on our website at www.figandfrolic.com). Colors on opposites of the triangle are complementary colors and pair nicely as do colors that are close to each other. And neutrals pair with any color.
4. Paint the base coat (1 or 2 coats) on each placemat. In our example, we used Annie Sloan’s Old White.
5. Once dry, tape off your design using painter’s tape.
6. Next, paint the taped-off areas (1-2 coats until covered well). We used Old Ochre, Scandinavian Pink, Barcelona Orange, Firle and Athenian Black.
7. Once dry, remove the tape.
8. Next for the fun polka dots. We we used the tip of a small paint brush to stamp the dots. Be sure to off-load any abundance of paint onto a paper towel before stamping the placemat.
Notice the polka dots are not perfectly sized or spaced. Free hand it! This gives you some creative freedom and lends itself to that modern touch as well
9. Once dry, seal the placemats with 2 coats of Annie Sloan Lacquer, giving it the perfect sheen and functionality.
10. To clean, just wash down with a wet rag.
