Dropped bladder has different levels of severity

Treatment depends on how far the bladder has dropped, as well as variables such as age, medical history, general health and personal preferences. In moderate cases, nonsurgical treatments can help. These include estrogen replacement therapy, which can be administered in a patch, as a pill or in a cream, and is used to strengthen the tissues that support the bladder.

Kegel exercises, which are deliberate contractions of the muscles that you use to control urination, strengthen the pelvic floor. Electrical stimulation is used to trigger muscle contractions and build strength and tone, and some women have success with biofeedback.

Another nonsurgical option is a pessary. That’s a rubbery, donutlike device that is inserted into the vagina, much like a diaphragm. The pessary provides physical support. It can ease discomfort and has been shown to help with urinary control. It generally takes just one office visit with a urologist to be measured and fitted with the appropriate device.

After that, pessaries require monthly cleaning. Depending on the device, this can be done at home, or it may need to be done in the urologist’s office. Many women do well with a pessary, while others experience discomfort or irritation. Infections are possible, but when a pessary is fitted and cleaned properly, the risk is small.