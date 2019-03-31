WATERLOO — Parents usually stand aside, holding jackets, sweaters and tissues, and offer encouragement as their children explore hands-on exhibits at the Phelps Youth Pavilion. Just don’t be surprised if a parent gives into their own inner child to create thumbprint art in the new exhibit at McElroy Junior Art Gallery III.
“Drawing Stories with Ed Emberley” is a retrospective and interactive exhibit featuring original artwork from one of America’s most beloved children’s book illustrators. It’s also fun, says Angi Reid, education coordinator, and filled with activities, art projects and imaginative experiences to delight kids, parents and the “young-at-art.”
Emberley, 88, is a Caldecott award-winning illustrator whose more than 100 books have thrilled children since his first book was published in 1961, “The Wing on a Flea.” His most popular books include “Great Thumbprint Drawing Book,” “Bye-Bye, Big Bad Bullybug” and “Go Away, Big Green Monster.” He also illustrated several award-winning books with his wife, Barbara Emberley, including “One Wide River to Cross” and “Drummer Hoff.”
The artist believes everyone can learn to draw and wrote a best-selling series of kids’ books, such as “Ed Emberley’s Drawing Book of Animals” and “Ed Emberley’s Drawing Book of Weirdos.”
“People often recognize his artwork before they recognize the name,” says Reid. “His work is very engaging, very hands-on and has helped a lot of children learn to draw.”
Reid inquired about an Emberley exhibit at the Worcester Art Museum in Massachusetts, and began working with Caleb Neelon, who represents the Emberley family, to acquire artwork for the youth pavilion display. It took nearly a year to organize and construct hands-on and interactive components for the exhibit, and Reid and other WCA staff members traveled to Massachusetts and brought back 50 pieces from the Emberley collection, including 28 framed works of art, artifacts and 12 first-edition books.
“He’s a childhood hero of mine and to have his artwork — the original pages — here is astonishing, amazing and fun,” Reid enthuses.
Visitors enter the gallery by passing through a giant gorilla cut-out next to a favorite Emberley quote: “Not everybody has to be an artist. The big thing is feeling good about yourself. That’s more important than the art part.”
Once inside, there are Emberley-inspired stations for making thumbprint art, matching animal sounds with images, making flip books and spinning optical art. There’s also a life-sized Paul Bunyan bunkhouse modeled after Emberely’s illustrations in “The Story of Paul Bunyan,” written by his wife, Barbara. Exhibit technician Tom Klenske, who builds and maintains the Phelps exhibits, built the bunkhouse, as well as the gorilla. “He does fabulous work,” says Reid.
Display cases also house original pages, books and woodcuts, among many artifacts.
Beginning May 1, children ages 5 through 8 can participate in a four-week class based on Emberley’s “Ginsfortwoozellfimms,” the small, imaginary creatures he invented. Kids will learn to draw along with the artist’s how-to-draw books. Classes will meet Wednesdays from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Completed projects will be displayed in the McElroy Junior Art Gallery III. Cost for the class is $24 for members; $30 for non-members.
To learn more about Emberley and print out free coloring and activity sheets, go to www.edemberley.com
