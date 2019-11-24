{{featured_button_text}}
thanksgiving-promo .jpg

Let's face it— sometimes it's just more fun sitting at the kids' table on Thanksgiving.  But kids also like being VIPs at their table, so why not set their places with our Thanksgiving placemat?

It'a full of games kids can play while they're waiting to stuff their faces —word jumbles, fill-in-the-blank to create "Weirdest Thanksgiving Ever" story, even how to do the ol' severed finger trick. It's better than a food fight, mom. 

Download PDF Thanksgiving placemat
JOIN THE NEIGHBORHOOD: Become a member
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Load comments