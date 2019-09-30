Breast cancer in men happens, but it is rare, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
Statistics show that less than one percent of all breast cancer cases develop in men, and only one in a thousand men will ever be diagnosed with breast cancer. Men carry a higher mortality rate than women because men are less aware and less likely to assume a lump is breast cancer, causing a delay in diagnosis and treatment.
Roughly 2,670 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in men this year, according to American Cancer Society estimates. About 500 men will die from breast cancer. Risk factors include radiation exposure, high estrogen levels and a family history of breast cancer, in particular related to the BRCA2 gene.
Cancer survivor Jim Geiger shares his cancer story, in his own words:
“My story began in August 1999. I was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. I had surgery to remove a mass by my thyroid. I didn’t have chemo after my surgery, but had two different sessions of radiation. I still have several tumors in my body, but they aren’t growing. I just continue with regular check-ups from time to time.
I knew the Lord was taking care of me. There were no problems.
Things were going well until July 2017. I felt a lump in my left breast while I was taking a shower. I told my wife about it, and she said I should get it checked out. I went to a doctor and a biopsy of the lump was taken. It was cancer!
I had metastatic breast cancer, as it has spread into my lymph nodes. They took out six lymph nodes and three of them were cancerous. I then had chemo and 33 radiation treatments. The chemo was tough, but the radiation treatments were a piece of cake. I’m now on pills, and I go for regular check-ups. It’s like “wait and see how it goes.”
Through all the struggles, I knew the most important thing in my life was that the Lord was always with me at all times, good and bad. He’s still in control, and I have no fear at all. No problems, no depression, no “why me,” no sadness, no regrets.
It’s all because of my faith in Jesus Christ being my savior. To me it’s like a win-win situation. If the Lord cures me of my cancers, I’ll be with my family. If not cured, I’ll be in Heaven with Jesus. What a glorious reunion it will be. No more pain, no more worries, just a very happy experience.”
