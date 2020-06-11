Design in the round

There are no corners, only curves, in this calm round living area.
The ceiling rises to a dramatic 16 feet. Floor-to-ceiling windows and transoms embrace the space from three sides, the cascading light gently diffused by opaque shades. The windows are flanked by linen-look drapery panels held on custom-curved metal rods.
“Drapery panels soften the look and gives the windows some stability and creating a perimeter around the room,” says Interior Designer Rhonda Staley, IIDA, of Rhonda Staley Design LLC in Coralville. The drapery fabric from Pindler is a synthetic blend to withstand the brunt of direct sunlight.
The inviting four-piece sectional with 7-foot-long chaise is upholstered in pale mushroom Kravet chenille with Crypton finish for durability and is centered in the circle by a contemporary-look textured synthetic area rug from Surya mimicking the look of a silk-wool blend.
“Transitional style works well in this condo. It allows you to mix old and new, and it’s relaxed but has lots of leeway in style. You can mix in contemporary without it looking too modern and stark. Instead, the overall look is one of warmth and comfort,” Staley explains.
Sherwin Williams “Natural Linen” paint flows through every room in the condo. Craftsman-style doors, trim and moldings are painted soft white. Wide-plank engineered maple floors have a driftwood finish. In the foyer, a rug effect was created by surrounding 18- x 18-inch porcelain field tiles with a St. Laurent marble border.
The condo wasn’t so peaceful when the new homeowners purchased it, Staley says. Oak floors, trim and cabinetry and yellow walls in the great room was dated and dreary. “We gutted everything and started over with an empty canvas and a fresh, neutral palette. ‘Natural Linen’ mixes well with taupes and warm beiges and allows grays into the mix. It became the backbone for the fabric and furniture choices.”
Artwork, too, was sought as one of the layers in building the overall design. “There’s also continuity in using circles or spheres in accessories to soften the finish, including the sculpture displayed in the dining area” she explains.
Before any of those selections were made, the owner chose white-painted maple Shiloh cabinetry and Cambria “Brittania” quartz for backsplash, counter top and island in the galley-style kitchen. The kitchen is integrated into the great room, separated from the living area by the island and Woodbridge braided leather swivel barstools.
“The island is 42 inches in height, architecturally the best height for the tall ceilings and to act as a divider between the spaces. Cabinetry looks like furniture and crown molding goes to the ceiling for a polished look.”
Staley mixed metals throughout the condo, including oil-rubbed bronze fixtures and Hammerton iron lighting pendants in the kitchen and dining spaces, and Currey Co. wall sconces in the foyer. In the dining room, drapery panels are attached to rods with metal square drapery rings with round centers. Host chairs, upholstered in a contemporary fabric from Maxwell, soften the dining room table. A carved-front buffet is bleached walnut with an iron base.
In the master bedroom, the tailored bed skirt matches a custom-designed and upholstered headboard with nail head trim and coordinates with custom linen print draperies. Mosaic tile adds a fashion touch in the master bath with its large walk-in shower.
