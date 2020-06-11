Design in the round

The condo wasn’t so peaceful when the new homeowners purchased it, Staley says. Oak floors, trim and cabinetry and yellow walls in the great room was dated and dreary. “We gutted everything and started over with an empty canvas and a fresh, neutral palette. ‘Natural Linen’ mixes well with taupes and warm beiges and allows grays into the mix. It became the backbone for the fabric and furniture choices.”

Artwork, too, was sought as one of the layers in building the overall design. “There’s also continuity in using circles or spheres in accessories to soften the finish, including the sculpture displayed in the dining area” she explains.

Before any of those selections were made, the owner chose white-painted maple Shiloh cabinetry and Cambria “Brittania” quartz for backsplash, counter top and island in the galley-style kitchen. The kitchen is integrated into the great room, separated from the living area by the island and Woodbridge braided leather swivel barstools.

“The island is 42 inches in height, architecturally the best height for the tall ceilings and to act as a divider between the spaces. Cabinetry looks like furniture and crown molding goes to the ceiling for a polished look.”