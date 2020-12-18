Depressed partner stays locked in shame cycle

You cannot help being depressed, but you must do everything possible to deal with it. See your physician right away and ask for a referral to a therapist.

With treatment, you will gain insight, strength, and tools to cope.

Dear Amy: Our large family is all grown, with kids in various life and career stages.

In the last few years we have allowed two of our adult children to live with us on a short-term basis (less than a year) when moving states to take a job or while attending college.

Early this year, our son announced that he and his family would need to move in with us, as he was applying for a new job.

He lives 40 minutes away from us and owns a house. Living with us, his commute to the new job would be shortened from 40 to 10 minutes.

We were concerned about some incompatibilities between us (differences in diet and housekeeping style, and a dog) that we thought could damage the relationship if we lived together.

We also didn’t feel that we needed to help in this way, because he is local and financially stable. He rejected our reasoning, claiming that he has always been the least favorite. Now he is completely estranged from us.