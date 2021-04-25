Delicate harmonies create balance in bath

Perfect imperfectionEmbrace the beauty found in imperfections, a key element of the Japanese philosophy of wabi-sabi. A deeply veined marble wall, such as Calacatta Macaubas Quartzite, alludes to both the principles of wabi-sabi and to “Kintsugi,” the Japanese method of repairing broken pottery using lacquer dusted with powdered gold. Select additional elements that carry these philosophies through the space, such as the Single-Handle Lavatory Faucet from the Kintsu Bath Collection by Brizo. The faucet handle displays clean, unbroken lines while in the off position, demonstrating the streamlined form of Scandinavian minimalism. When in use, the handle creates a broken visual line, celebrating the principles of wabi-sabi.