Velvet has a timeless, effortless quality.

This luxurious fabric is warm and soft with a hint of subtle glamour. Toss out the notion that velvet is a dressy upholstery fabric meant for dining room chairs or statement draperies. This is a fabric that looks equally at home in a rustic setting.

Velvet comes in colors from dark to light, neutral to pastel and, of course, dramatic jewel tones. Use it for upholstering a sofa, chair, bench or ottoman in the living room. Do the dining chairs and throw in a velvet table runner for a finishing touch. Curl up under a velvet throw and rest your head on a plump velvet pillow and wait for those sugar plums to dance in your head!

