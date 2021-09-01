Daughter-in-law is a ‘second chance’ skeptic

Dear Amy: For years, my mother-in-law “Theresa” and I have not gotten along.

I grew up with my husband (her son) and we have been happily together for eight years.

About two years ago, right before our wedding, Theresa started to call me all sorts of horrible things, called my husband even worse things, disowned him, and tried to physically hurt me at the end of the night.

I have no desire to forget the things she has done to both of us, or to reconnect with her. That particular night was just one of several terrible things she’s done.

She has physically and emotionally hurt us. She has manipulated my husband for several years, and now that he has finally started to heal after this event, Theresa reached out to him, asking if she could visit us and try to reconnect.

My husband is willing to give her another chance, but I have no desire to.

I’ve told him that he is welcome to try, despite it upsetting me, but that I will not attempt to reconnect.

However, he wants both of us to come to the same conclusion.

Am I being cruel by refusing to give her another chance?