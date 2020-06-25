Dad needs to rewrite his father’s old scripts

Is this normal? Is there a way to quash this behavior? I want my kids and family to love me and always remember me for being a loving father, not an angry, belittling and critical jerk.

— Scared in Denver

Dear Scared: You are not consigned to behave as your father did. You have every advantage – you have your mother’s good example, and (most important), you possess both awareness and the desire to change.

Stress will always bring out these very old scripts, but you can intentionally rewrite them, with your wife’s help.

Sit with her during a calm and private moment and talk about how you escalate these arguments. Always remember – when you’re triggered, use “I” statements and never “you” statements. So – “you are a so-and-so” becomes “I feel angry/upset/out of control right now.”

Remember that all-important “fight or flight” animal impulse? You should always choose “flight.” Remove yourself. Cool down. Anchor to your best intentions.