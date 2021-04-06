CVI not life-threatening, can cause complications

Dear Doctor: I was recently diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in both legs. What is it, and why does it happen? What does it mean for my health?

Dear Reader: One of the tradeoffs of the evolution of upright posture in humans is that at some point, the various fluids that circulate throughout our bodies face an uphill climb. This is particularly true of our blood, which gets pumped from a location high up in the body. Not only does it need to reach all of our tissues, but it has to complete a timely round trip back to the heart.

A branching network of arteries carry oxygenated, nutrient-rich blood away from the pumping chambers of the heart and out to the tissues via the capillaries. A similar network of veins return oxygen-poor blood and waste products back to the heart.

When you have chronic venous insufficiency, or CVI, it means that the deeper veins in your legs aren’t working efficiently to return the blood to the heart. This happens when the walls of the veins become weakened, and when the tiny one-way valves within the veins no longer function properly. These valves are an ingenious solution to the gravity fighting against the blood moving up from your legs back to the heart.