Cruising is as popular as it has ever been, with 27.2 million people expected to set sail by the end of the year, according to a cruise industry trade organization. That’s an increase of nearly 10 million people since 2009, when 17.8 million passengers embarked.
As the industry grows, cruise lines are finding new ways to appeal to passengers of all ages, with better technology, more exciting destinations and adventures, trendy entertainment (a floating escape room, anyone?), health-centric themes and more.
“There’s a cruise for everyone and there’s something on every cruise for everyone,” says Megan King, senior vice president, global strategic communications and research at Cruise Lines International Association. Here’s what’s trending in cruises:
— Cruises are making it easy to visit places that can be challenging for travelers. Expeditions to hard-to-reach places are big draws to cruising, says Colleen McDaniel, senior executive editor with Cruise Critic, a review site and online community.
“They’re taking passengers to places like Western Australia and the Kimberley, and western Greenland, which, you don’t know you want to go there — but you want to go there,” McDaniel says. King adds that she’s seeing lots of people cruise to places such as the Antarctic, the Galápagos Islands, Cuba and other off-the-beaten path locales.
- Cruise lines are getting more creative with attractions, entertainment and other offerings — for a price. Cruisertainment goes well beyond karaoke and shuffleboard these days. Take Go-Karts on a cruise, for example. All three experts interviewed for this report mentioned the two-level track on Norwegian Bliss. Escape rooms — those interactive games where you have to solve puzzles and riddles to get out — are also becoming more popular on cruises, a trend that McDaniel says started with Royal Caribbean and has since spread.
- Technology keeps getting better. Over the years, the Internet has gotten more reliable and affordable on cruise ships.
- But cruise lines are also experimenting with other technology. King points to Princess Cruises’ “Ocean Medallion,” which is a wearable device that stores your digital identity and allows you to make payments and access your room.
- Health and wellness can be a part of cruising. Travel and healthy diets have never been the best of bedfellows. But the right cruise ship can make it relatively easy to stick to your routine. Weight Watchers participants can count their points easily on a branded cruise via MSC Cruises, for example, and O, the Oprah Magazine, recently partnered with Holland America to offer trips influenced by Oprah Winfrey that keep wellness at the fore.
- Conscientious cruising is in. King adds that the conscientiousness extends beyond the environment and applies to respect for cultures and sustainability.
- Cruise ships are embracing their connection to the ocean. While marine views have, of course, always been a part of cruising, the newer ships are finding ways to more consistently connect passengers with those views. McDaniel points to the example of Celebrity Edge, a ship set to launch in December that is already making waves with its balcony designs. Rather than the traditional balcony that feels separated from the cabin, this ship actually incorporates a kind of veranda into the room. A guest can push a button and a window lowers, allowing a fresh sea breeze in. “It’s a very different take and no other ocean ship has done this yet,” she says.
She adds that Celebrity Edge also has a feature called the “Magic Carpet,” which is a cantilevered platform on the side of the ship that can move to different levels and host different events, like special dinners or parties. And other ships are also adding oceanic ambiance. McDaniel says that Norwegian Bliss, for example, has a remarkable observation lounge where passengers can take in views at the front of the ship while sipping a cocktail; and Norwegian Breakaway and Breakaway Plus ships have an oceanfront promenade, with shops to stroll by as well as indoor/outdoor dining and drinking options looking out on the water.
- — The whole family is going along for the ride. Travelers are realizing that cruises make a lot of sense for family vacations. According to research by CLIA, nearly half of families that cruise bring the kids along, compared with 29 percent of those traveling on land. King says a cruise is a good fit for a family because everyone can spend the day doing what they want — mom and dad can go to the spa; the kids can hit the pool or the zip line or the kids club; and if grandparents want to join for a multigenerational trip, they can amuse themselves, too.
