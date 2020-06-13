Creating your outdoor kitchen

Some of today’s outdoor cooking areas can seem almost like full kitchens, with more appliances and food prep space. Even walls, ceilings and TVs.
This trend “used to be limited to the upper end of the market,” but today “even the middle portion of the market is embracing I,” says HGTV’s Vern Yip. “Everyone loves the idea of being able to hang out outside. We’ve really moved toward a grilling, outdoor entertaining, casual culture.”
Josu Gaubeka, founder and design director at La Cuisine Appliances, based in Miami, agrees: At all price ranges, he sees homeowners doing more outdoor cooking throughout the year.
1. Prep space with sink & storage
Many homeowners begin by installing “a small island made of concrete or synthetic material,” says Gaubeka. These are usually built around a grill and offer counter space for food prep, plus the option of adding other conveniences.
Among the most popular: a small outdoor sink that’s hooked up to the outdoor water system by hose, and a small refrigerator. Having these basics outside cuts down on trips into the house during cooking and entertaining.
2. Cooking beyond the grill
Another trend Gaubeka sees at a range of costs: adding a brick pizza oven or gas-fired pizza oven that can be used for much more than pizzas.
“You can bake outside or you can actually sear a thick piece of meat,” he says. While indoor ovens generally reach 550 F, outdoor pizza ovens can reach 700 or 800 F.
3. Walls & ceilings
To make a backyard cooking area feel even more like a kitchen, Yip recommends covering it with something more permanent than a canopy.
“A permanent roof structure is a much better way to go because it allows you to use that room during more times of the year,” he says. “It also helps protect your investment.”
A tile backsplash along the exterior wall when installing a built-in cooking area is attractive. Use materials that can withstand the weather. Choose tiles that have either a fire-glazed or a cement finish.
There’s also weather-resistant outdoor wallpaper similar to wraps used on race cars and buses.
4. Grow your groceries
Add planters or pots for basics like parsley, fennel, basil and tomatoes. Plant some thyme to use in recipes and enjoy the beauty of purple flowers that sprout on top.
5. That’s entertainment
Wall-mounted televisions are also popular for outdoor entertaining areas, though they must be outdoor-rated and protected from the elements. Many people also install ice makers, and on the luxury end, dishwashers and even trash compactors.
Source: Associated Press
