Creating your outdoor kitchen

“You can bake outside or you can actually sear a thick piece of meat,” he says. While indoor ovens generally reach 550 F, outdoor pizza ovens can reach 700 or 800 F.

3. Walls & ceilings

To make a backyard cooking area feel even more like a kitchen, Yip recommends covering it with something more permanent than a canopy.

“A permanent roof structure is a much better way to go because it allows you to use that room during more times of the year,” he says. “It also helps protect your investment.”

A tile backsplash along the exterior wall when installing a built-in cooking area is attractive. Use materials that can withstand the weather. Choose tiles that have either a fire-glazed or a cement finish.

There’s also weather-resistant outdoor wallpaper similar to wraps used on race cars and buses.

4. Grow your groceries

Add planters or pots for basics like parsley, fennel, basil and tomatoes. Plant some thyme to use in recipes and enjoy the beauty of purple flowers that sprout on top.

5. That’s entertainment