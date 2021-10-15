 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Craft Show and Bake Sale at the Moose Lodge Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0
Moose Lodge

WASHBURN-Tomorrow there will be a craft show and bake sale, 9-2 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, 6636 La Porte Rd.

Make it a girl's day out, shop for Christmas gifts, or have lunch! 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Goossen

John Goossen

John Dickinson Goossen was born on August 24, 1954, to John G. and Donna M. (Dickinson) Goossen in Norfolk, Nebraska. John graduated from Norf…

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Beer bellies are a sign of poor health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News