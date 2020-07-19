COVID transforms house guest to housemate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Amy: Three months ago, my husband and I took in a friend of our daughter's, who quite suddenly lost her housing and whose college switched to all online classes, due to COVID-19.

We have been hosting her without asking for any kind of payment. All we've requested is that she cook one night a week. She's a lovely girl and usually washes the dishes after dinner, but does not do any other housework.

When she came to live with us, her parents (who live overseas) called to thank us. They said they would be in touch weekly. Aside from that phone call we have not heard one word from them. We assumed she would be with us until her semester ended.

Instead, she is still living with us — and we just learned that she plans to stay another two months, after which she will go to live with her parents.

Since she clearly is no longer a house guest but rather a housemate, I've discussed with my husband the idea of asking her parents to make a financial contribution to our household, but he is hesitant to do so.

Prior to COVID-19, her parents were paying her tuition and for at least some of her living costs. She is getting some kind of financial help from them now, too.