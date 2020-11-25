COVID mask concerns disrupt long friendships

Dear Amy: My heart is broken and hurts so bad; I think I'm about to lose it.

My best friend of 50 years just told me that there is no reason to try to exchange Christmas gifts this year, because I am so paranoid about COVID and we wouldn't be seeing each other because of it.

She refuses to wear a mask around me and says I “look ridiculous" wearing one around her. EVERYONE locally that we are close to, all people in their 70s and 80s (some with comorbidity issues), are doing exactly what they want. They regularly see outside family members, neighbors, friends, workers they've hired, etc. without the benefit of masks. They have been doing this for months, and all are fine. They seem to think that if you know a person, then masks/social distancing is not necessary, and so far, in all the many cases, this has proven true.

After all these months of the pandemic, everyone is fine.

Am I indeed being "paranoid" to avoid people not living in my household, social distancing, always wearing a mask? Maybe I should just start wearing a mask only when among strangers? I am starting to become very resentful.

— Resentful