COVID concerns dominate relationships

Dear Amy: I recently had a conversation with a friend that I am still ruminating about.

She shared how she used a loophole to get a COVID vaccination that she really wasn’t entitled to receive.

It was as if I should be impressed with how creative and smart she was to game the system.

She then went on to describe how she will now be comfortable eating in restaurants, etc.

I said I was happy for her and changed the subject so I could take time to process this.

Our family is trying to stay patient and wait our turn.

Thoughts?

— Waiting

Dear Waiting: There are stories of people standing in line outside vaccination centers to try to receive shots that would otherwise be thrown away if they weren’t used. I’m all for that kind of enterprise.

However, if your friend leapt through a loophole to snag an appointment before her turn, that’s completely unethical.

I have read accounts of how some people have used their connections, money, and privilege to game the system.