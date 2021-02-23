COVID-19 vaccine uses different technology than flu shot

Dear Doctor: Is a COVID-19 vaccine the same as a flu shot? I had a violent reaction to a flu shot in 1976 that continues to have an effect in my body today, and I am 74 years old. I want to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but I fear another severe reaction.

Dear Reader: The vaccine against the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 is not the same as the influenza vaccine. Although each vaccine targets a virus that causes a respiratory illness, they use different mechanisms to prime the body's immune response.

Let's start with the flu vaccine. This is what is known as an inactivated vaccine. It contains a portion of the microorganism that causes the disease the vaccine is targeting. However, the word "inactivated" means that this microorganism has been rendered harmless. It cannot cause disease. When injected, the body's immune system recognizes the inactivated virus as a threat and learns how to mount a defense against it. Then, when the body becomes infected with an actual virus of the same type, it's already primed to fight it off.