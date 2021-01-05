Couple wants proof others are vaccinated

Although a vaccine protects you from the COVID illness, vaccinated people can still possibly spread the virus, itself (which is why your friends should also get vaccinated).

Because of that, it is vital that you continue to maintain safe practices while out and about. William Schaffner, M.D., an infectious disease specialist and professor of preventive medicine at the Vanderbilt University School of Medicine says: “Just because you roll up your sleeve and get the shot doesn’t mean you can throw away your mask and disregard other prevention efforts such as social distancing and handwashing. Those will be crucial for quite some time, in order to get control over the virus.”

Once you are vaccinated, you could become an ambassador and advocate for others in your circle to also receive it.

And so you can say, “We got our COVID immunization. It was a snap. Have you gotten yours, yet?”

No. You should not ask for proof that others have been vaccinated. Your vaccination helps to protect you from illness; theirs will protect them.

