Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: Day 3

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.

The Best Homemade Granola Ever!!

We have all been there. The party starts at 1:00, but the food won’t be ready until 6:00. So what do you do? Have a bowl of this hearty granola on hand of course! By combining almonds and oats with the bold flavors of cinnamon, brown sugar, nutmeg and honey; this little snack is sure to calm the mid-day hunger pains of your guests. Also a perfect little treat while tailgating for your favorite fireworks display.

You will need the following ingredients:

4 cups old-fashioned oats

1 1/2 cups whole raw almonds