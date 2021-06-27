Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 8

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.

Grilled Chicken Cajun Pasta Salad

So I’m sure 99% of you out there have had pasta salad. I’m sure 99% of get togethers include pasta salad. I’m also sure that many of the folks reading this now have left over pasta salad in their fridge (I know I do). Where am I going with this? Pasta salad is boring! It’s time to switch things up and add some life to the pasta salad party. Enter Grilled Chicken Cajun Pasta Salad! Make this for your next get together and say good bye to the same old pasta salad.

Let’s Dig In!

You will need the following ingredients:

For the dressing: