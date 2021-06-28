Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 9

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.

Smoked Brats with Beer Braised Onions and Spicy Ground Mustard

Raise your hand if you have ever been cooking brats only to have them char and explode molten lava all over you before they are done. Ok, well maybe that scenario doesn’t happen all of the time, but this process takes all of that out of the picture and kisses each brat with a nice hint of smoke. Combine your favorite brat with some beer braised onions and game on! The grain mustard on these is a must to evenout that sweet onion.

Let’s dig in!

You will need the following ingredients:

Your favorite bratwurst (I usually cook at least 12 at a time, leftovers never hurt)