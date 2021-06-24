Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 5

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.
Summer Corn Salad
We can all agree that the official start of summer is when we start seeing fresh sweet corn in the super markets. So how about we pull away from the typical corn on the cob and turn those delicious kernels into an amazing fresh salad. This corn salad has a little zing from hot sauce and fresh lime juice, but is rounded out nicely by the addition of tomato, cucumber and feta cheese. This one is sure to have folks asking for the recipe.
Let’s dig in!
You will need the following ingredients:
8 tsp olive oil, divided
1 tbsp lime juice
¼ tsp salt
¼ tsp hot sauce
1 ½ cups fresh sweet corn (can use thawed frozen corn if you would like)
1 ½ cups cherry tomatoes (halved)
½ cup finely chopped cucumber
¼ cup finely chopped red onion
2 tbsp minced fresh basil (can substitute with 2 tsp dried basil)
¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
Let’s get to cookin:
Step 1: In a small bowl, whisk 4 teaspoons oil with the lime juice, salt, and pepper sauce; set aside
Step 2: In a large skillet cook corn with remaining oil, stirring frequently until tender. Transfer corn to a salad bowl and cool slightly. Add the tomatoes, finely chopped cucumber and onion (this chopper works great for getting the perfect fine dice), and basil. Drizzle with your dressing and toss to coat.
Step 3: Let the salad marinate for 10 minutes before serving or you can refrigerate your salad until it’s nice and chilled. This insulated salad bowl is perfect for storing, serving, and travel.
Sprinkle with cheese just before serving and have those recipe cards ready to hand out!
We hope you enjoy the products we recommend. We may receive a commission if you purchase a product mentioned in this article.