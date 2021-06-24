Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 5

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.

Summer Corn Salad

We can all agree that the official start of summer is when we start seeing fresh sweet corn in the super markets. So how about we pull away from the typical corn on the cob and turn those delicious kernels into an amazing fresh salad. This corn salad has a little zing from hot sauce and fresh lime juice, but is rounded out nicely by the addition of tomato, cucumber and feta cheese. This one is sure to have folks asking for the recipe.

Let’s dig in!

Summer Corn Salad

You will need the following ingredients:

8 tsp olive oil, divided

1 tbsp lime juice

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp hot sauce