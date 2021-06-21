Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 2

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.

I scream, you scream for Mac n Cheese? Well… maybe that isn’t the saying, but this mac n cheese will have your taste buds screaming for more once you try it. Our contributor Sarah Garrison stands by this hearty recipe and says it is a crowd pleaser every time she makes it. Combining tried and true ingredients of flour, butter, and milk with the sharpest cheddar you can find will make this recipe a go to for every time someone says “bring some mac n cheese”. For a little added boost of flavor try throwing the recipe in the smoker instead of the oven.