Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 4

BY FOOD PROCESSOR: Combine the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt and pulse 2 or 3 times to mix. Add the butter and pulse 3 or 4 times, or just until the mixture forms large, coarse crumbs the size of small peas. In a bowl, whisk together the egg and the 1/3 cup cream until blended. Pour over the dry ingredients and pulse 2 or 3 times just until moistened.

For drop-biscuit shortcakes, the dough must be soft. Add additional cream, 1 tablespoon at a time, as needed. Spoon out the dough onto the prepared pan in mounds 3 inches wide and about 3/4 inch high, spacing them 1 inch apart.

For rolled and cut shortcakes, turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead gently a few times until it clings together. Roll or pat out into a round about 3/4 inches thick. Using a 3-inch round biscuit cutter, cut out rounds, pressing straight down and lifting straight up. Place the shortcakes on the prepared pan, spacing them 1 inch apart. Gather up the scraps, roll or pat out again, and cut out more shortcakes.

Brush the tops of the shortcakes with 1-2 tablespoons cream and sprinkle with the Demerara sugar. Bake until lightly browned, 12-15 minutes.