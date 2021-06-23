Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 4

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.
The Best Strawberry Shortcake!
Who doesn’t love a good strawberry shortcake? This recipe will definitely test all of your culinary skills as you will be making your own shortcake! Yes, you could purchase store bought, but homemade is soooo much better. You got this! Marrying fresh strawberries with your homemade shortcake will definitely have your friends and family saying ohhhhhh and ahhhhhh to more than just the fireworks that day.
Let’s dig in!
The Best Strawberry Shortcake!
You will need the following ingredients:
For the dough:
2 cups cake (soft-wheat) flour, OR 1 3/4 cups all-purpose (plain) flour
1/4 cup granulated sugar
1 tablespoon baking powder
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
1 large egg
1/3 cup heavy (double) cream, plus extra cream if making drop biscuits and for brushing
For the filling:
4 cups strawberries, hulled and sliced (using a Stem Gem makes this a breeze)
3 tablespoons granulated sugar
Whipped Cream
Let’s get to cookin:
Position a rack in the middle of the oven, and preheat to 425 degrees F. Line a half-sheet pan or rimless baking sheet with parchment (baking) paper.
BY HAND: In a bowl, stir together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. Using a pastry blender or 2 knives, cut in the butter until the mixture forms large, coarse crumbs the size of small peas. In a small bowl, whisk together the egg and the 1/3 cup cream until blended. Pour the egg mixture over the dry ingredients and mix with a rubber spatula just until moistened.
BY FOOD PROCESSOR: Combine the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt and pulse 2 or 3 times to mix. Add the butter and pulse 3 or 4 times, or just until the mixture forms large, coarse crumbs the size of small peas. In a bowl, whisk together the egg and the 1/3 cup cream until blended. Pour over the dry ingredients and pulse 2 or 3 times just until moistened.
For drop-biscuit shortcakes, the dough must be soft. Add additional cream, 1 tablespoon at a time, as needed. Spoon out the dough onto the prepared pan in mounds 3 inches wide and about 3/4 inch high, spacing them 1 inch apart.
For rolled and cut shortcakes, turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead gently a few times until it clings together. Roll or pat out into a round about 3/4 inches thick. Using a 3-inch round biscuit cutter, cut out rounds, pressing straight down and lifting straight up. Place the shortcakes on the prepared pan, spacing them 1 inch apart. Gather up the scraps, roll or pat out again, and cut out more shortcakes.
Brush the tops of the shortcakes with 1-2 tablespoons cream and sprinkle with the Demerara sugar. Bake until lightly browned, 12-15 minutes.
While the shortcakes are baking, prepare the berry filling. In a bowl, using a fork, crush 1 cup of the berries. Add the remaining berries and the granulated sugar, mix well, and refrigerate for up to 30 minutes to macerate.
Transfer the shortcakes to a wire rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, prepare the whipped cream. To serve, split the warm shortcakes horizontally and place the bottom half of each, cut side up, on a plate. Spoon the berries on top, dividing them evenly. Top with the whipped cream. Cover with the shortcake tops.
Serve immediately and make sure you have plenty left over for seconds!
We hope you enjoy the products we recommend. We may receive a commission if you purchase a product mentioned in this article.