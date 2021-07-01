Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 12

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.

The Pulled Pork Recipe

Folks I don’t claim to be a bona fide pit master, I’m just a weekend warrior like many of you are. One thing that I love to cook is pulled pork. After spending the past 20 years around a smoker, watching countless You Tube videos, and keeping my wife up at night reading recipes I think I have found The Pulled Pork Recipe. It’s super simple and delicious at the same time. I have recommended rubs, but this recipe is more on time and temp, you can use what you like for sure.

Let’s Dig In!

You will need the following ingredients:

1 6-9 oz Bone in pork shoulder (Duroc pork if you can get it)

Yellow mustard