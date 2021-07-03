Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 14

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.
Hawaiian Chicken Kebabs
This isn’t your normal boring chicken, onion, and pepper kebab. This take brings in fresh pineapple and a delicious marinade to take your chicken to the next level. When cooked to perfection the char from the marinade and pineapple provide sweet and savory notes that will have your taste buds doing a hula dance on your tongue.
Let’s Dig In!
You will need the following ingredients:
Marinade:
1/3 cup ketchup
1/3 cup packed dark brown sugar
1/3 cup low-sodium soy sauce
1/4 cup canned pineapple juice
4 Tbsp olive oil, divided, plus more for brushing grill
1 1/2 Tbsp rice vinegar
4 garlic cloves, minced (4 tsp)
1 Tbsp minced ginger
1/2 tsp sesame oil
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Kebabs:
1 3/4 lb boneless, skinless chicken breast, chopped into 1 1/4-inch cubes
3 cups (heaping) fresh cubed pineapple (about 3/4 of 3 lb pineapple)
1 1/2 large green peppers, diced into 1 1/4-inch pieces
1 large red onion, diced into 1 1/4-inch pieces
Instructions
In a mixing bowl whisk together ketchup, brown sugar, soy sauce, pineapple juice, 2 Tbsp olive oil, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger and sesame oil. Stir in 3/4 tsp pepper and season with salt if desired.
Place chicken in a gallon size resealable bag. Reserve 1/2 cup of the marinade in refrigerator then pour remaining marinade over chicken. Seal bag and refrigerate 1 hour.
Preheat a grill over medium heat to 400°F (200°C). Meanwhile, drizzle remaining 2 Tbsp olive oil over red onion, bell pepper and pineapple and toss. Season red onion and bell pepper with salt and pepper, then thread red onion, bell pepper, pineapple and chicken onto skewers until all of the chicken has been used.
Brush grill grates with olive oil then place skewers on grill. Grill 5 minutes then brush along tops with 1/4 cup of remaining marinade. Rotate to opposite side and brush remaining 1/4 cup of marinade on opposite side.
Allow to grill about 4 minutes longer, or until chicken registers 165°F (75°C) in center on an instant read thermometer. Serve warm.
Notes
If using wooden skewers, make sure to soak them in cold water for at least 1 hour before using so they don't burn while cooking.
For best results, don't use canned pineapple in place of fresh. The flavor isn't near as good and the canned cubes aren't very large.
