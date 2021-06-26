Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 7

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.

Easy Summer Sangria

For a few days now we have been giving you amazing side dish recipes for you and your friends and family to try during the holiday weekend. Maybe it’s time we step back, pull out the old lawn chair and discuss a nice refreshing beverage. There isn’t much more of a refreshing adult beverage than a nice Sangria (ok a beer is up there too). This one is super easy and packed with flavor. This recipe call for Satsuma rum, which originated in Louisiana and is flavored with pure sugar cane and Satsuma tangerines. How delicious does that sound?

Let’s dig in!

You will need the following ingredients:

1 16oz bag of frozen mixed fruit (Pro tip: Buy a little extra to use as ice for the drinks)

2/3 cup of sugar