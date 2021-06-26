Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 7

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.
Easy Summer Sangria
For a few days now we have been giving you amazing side dish recipes for you and your friends and family to try during the holiday weekend. Maybe it’s time we step back, pull out the old lawn chair and discuss a nice refreshing beverage. There isn’t much more of a refreshing adult beverage than a nice Sangria (ok a beer is up there too). This one is super easy and packed with flavor. This recipe call for Satsuma rum, which originated in Louisiana and is flavored with pure sugar cane and Satsuma tangerines. How delicious does that sound?
Let’s dig in!
You will need the following ingredients:
1 16oz bag of frozen mixed fruit (Pro tip: Buy a little extra to use as ice for the drinks)
2/3 cup of sugar
¾ cup warm water
1 cup Satsuma rum (can’t find it try using an orange curacao liqueur)
12 oz chilled sprite
1 bottle chardonnay or pinot noir chilled
Let’s get to mixn:
Step 1: Fill your pitcher or container with frozen fruit. This adorable pitcher is perfect for serving and comes with its own mixing tool!
Step 2: In a small bowl, stir together your sugar and warm water. Add the mix to your pitcher.
Step 3: Add in the rum, and wine of your choice. Stir to combine well.
Step 4: Get it nice and cold by chilling it in the fridge until you are ready to serve.
All that’s left to do is serve it in these perfect sangria glasses (and they are colored differently to insure nobody takes your beverage), and sit back enjoy some conversation and music.
If you are looking for a non-alcoholic ready to go sangria, check out this offering by Jarritios!
We hope you enjoy the products we recommend. We may receive a commission if you purchase a product mentioned in this article.