Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 13

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.

Pig Shots

Ok so the name definitely sounds a little weird, but trust me these little bites are delicious. How can you go wrong with a combination of smoked sausage, bacon, and cream cheese? This is the sort of appetizer that will keep your guests just the right amount of full until the main event.

Let’s Dig In!

You will need the following ingredients:

1lb of bacon (thick bacon actually works better here)

2 tubs of your favorite cream cheese (I like to use jalapeno flavored for this recipe)

1 can diced green chilies

2 bags shredded sharp cheddar cheese (can use any flavor you like)