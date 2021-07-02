Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 13

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.
Pig Shots
Ok so the name definitely sounds a little weird, but trust me these little bites are delicious. How can you go wrong with a combination of smoked sausage, bacon, and cream cheese? This is the sort of appetizer that will keep your guests just the right amount of full until the main event.
Let’s Dig In!
Pig Shots
You will need the following ingredients:
1lb of bacon (thick bacon actually works better here)
2 tubs of your favorite cream cheese (I like to use jalapeno flavored for this recipe)
1 can diced green chilies
2 bags shredded sharp cheddar cheese (can use any flavor you like)
2 rings of your favorite smoked sausage (I like the good old fashioned kielbasa)
2 tbsp of your favorite rub (this one works great)
Your favorite BBQ sauce (if you haven’t had this one yet, try it!)
Let’s get to cookin:
Step 1: Get your grill or smoker set up for indirect heating (if using a grill) and pre-heat to 325 degrees
Step 2: Cut your sausage into circles about a ½ inch thick. This is the base of the cup for your shot glass, so nice and neat circles
Step 3: Cut bacon in half. Now wrap each half slice of bacon around the sausage so it forms what looks like a shot glass. Toothpick the seam to hold. Once complete with all your circles set in the fridge to chill and form.
Step 4: Mix cream cheese, shredded cheese, chilies, and the rub together until smooth. Put that mixture in a ziplock bag for piping.
Step 5: Pipe your cream cheese mixture into your “shot glasses” and sprinkle each shot with just a touch more rub
Step 6: Place your shots on the smoker. Use a wire rack like this one, so the transfer is easy on and off the grill. These will need to be on the grill/smoker for about an hour or until bacon is done and cheese mixture is melty.
Lightly brush the tops of each shot with your favorite sauce and let rest for 5-10 minutes. These things are going to be like lava if you serve immediately. After the rest serve to your guests, making sure to remind them of the toothpick!
These go fast so feel free to up the recipe!
We hope you enjoy the products we recommend. We may receive a commission if you purchase a product mentioned in this article.