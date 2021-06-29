Countdown to the 4th of July! 14 Recipes in 14 Days That Are Sure To Please: DAY 10

Let’s be honest we are all ready to get out, gather, social un-distance, and catch up with friends and family. 4th of July has a tendency to be a big barbecue/potluck kind of holiday and could be just what we need to get us back to the good old days. So we thought we would deliver 14 recipes over the next 14 days counting down to the holiday weekend. We hope our creations inspire your culinary creativity and wow some taste buds at the same time.

Smoked Queso Dip

What’s better than hot cheese and chorizo? In my book not much. Make plenty because when I serve this as an appetizer or a side it goes quick. Also trust me on the cream of mushroom soup, it’s not a taste thing more of an added creaminess to the dip. Kiss it with a little pecan or hickory smoke and whoooo doggy is it good!

Let’s Dig In!

You will need the following ingredients:

(1) 32oz block of Velveeta cheese

(2) Cans Rotel tomatoes

(2) 8 oz blocks of cheese cubed (I use pepper jack and sharp cheddar, but you can use whatever you like as long as it melts nice)