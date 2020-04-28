Coronavirus vaccine could be fast-tracked
0 comments
ASK THE DOCTORS

Coronavirus vaccine could be fast-tracked

  • 0
Ask the Doctors logo

Dr. Elizabeth Ko is an internist and assistant professor of medicine, and Dr. Eve Glazier is an internist and associate professor of medicine, both at at UCLA Health.

Dear Doctor: I just read that a coronavirus vaccine won’t be ready until at least next year. How do vaccines work? And why do they take so long to make?

Dear Reader: When measured against the catastrophe of the current pandemic, the estimate of 12 to 18 months to develop and launch a coronavirus vaccine seems like an eternity. But, believe it or not, the proposed timetable is actually extremely fast.

A vaccine is basically a lesson plan that teaches the body how to recognize and eliminate a specific pathogen. It works by introducing the immune system to molecules known as antigens, which are the distinctive sugars and proteins that dot the outer surface of a bacterium or virus. The immune system reacts by sending antibodies to disable or destroy the pathogen. But matching the correct antibody to a brand-new pathogen takes time. So does producing enough antibodies to deal with all of the invaders.

A vaccine gives the body a head start. It presents the immune system with either a harmless form of a virus or bacterium, or with bits of antigens. Each will prompt the immune system to produce the antibodies it needs to attack that particular pathogen. The next time that unique antigen signature is detected, the immune system is ready and able to attack before the pathogen has time to make you sick.

Vaccines can take up to 10 years to develop. That’s due to the multiple phases of rigorous testing it takes to make sure a vaccine is not only effective, but also safe. It begins with work in animal models to understand how both the virus and the vaccine behave in the body. The next step is a Phase I trial, in which the vaccine’s efficacy is tested in a small group of healthy volunteers. This typically takes a year or two, but that may be scaled back to three months for a COVID-19 vaccine.

A larger Phase II trial, which further evaluates the vaccine and involves the use of placebos, usually takes two to three years. For the current vaccine, this may be shortened to eight months.

In Phase III, which also includes placebos, the vaccine is tested on thousands, or tens of thousands, of volunteers. Again, the typical timeline of two to four years is expected to be significantly shortened.

The next step is regulatory review of the clinical process, followed by production and distribution, each of which also take time. Post-approval studies are used to monitor how effective the vaccine is in real-world conditions.

Thanks to previous research into other types of coronaviruses, including those that caused the SARS and MERS outbreaks, scientists have a bit of a head start. They also are using a new and faster technique to develop the vaccine, based on genetic information known as messenger RNA. This has all led to the mid-March launch of a Phase I trial with 45 volunteers at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. It’s a significant first step in what will be a challenging and closely watched process.

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • Updated
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • 14

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • Updated
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

Send questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu, or write: Ask the Doctors, c/o Media Relations, UCLA Health, 924 Westwood Blvd., Suite 350, Los Angeles, CA, 90095.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News