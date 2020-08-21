College student seeks occupation during pause

The worst thing would be for her to have too much unstructured time. This is when her anxiety would roam her brain’s hallways, looking for trouble. She should spend as much time as possible outdoors. Regular exercise will help. Make sure she makes dinner for the family at least two times a week (learning to cook will give her a sense of mastery).

She should also look for a part-time job or volunteer position. Granted these opportunities might be few and far between, but exploring options and spitballing creative ideas (could she perhaps be a Zoom tutor for an elementary school child? Does anyone need a dog walker?) will be good for her.

Also, make sure she limits her exposure to news/media/information/misinformation that triggers her anxiety. The world will continue to spin on its axis if she spends one week with no media and only rereading Jane Austen and watching filmed adaptations of her novels.

Also, podcasts. Gobs of podcasts.

Dear Amy: This morning’s paper had the obituary of the father of a friend of mine. The decedent’s younger son and daughter-in-law were mentioned by name, as was my friend (the older son). But my friend’s husband (the two men are married) was removed from the narrative.