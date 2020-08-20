Codependent advice recap raises more questions

I obviously can’t disclose to her that I have violated her trust. I did tell her that she was talking in her sleep and said the guy’s name from her past. I asked about him and she said he is just a childhood friend from her hometown and yes, she loves him just as she does her other friends.

I pressed her about a past relationship and she denies it, despite me having seen for my own eyes via text and pictures that it is a lie.

Do I reveal how I found out about these things and challenge her? I know I created the situation, but I am confused. Help!

— Guilty and Confused

Dear Guilty: Yes, you should confess what you’ve done, because, yes, it is the truth! The truth is the truth, and if you want to have an honest, authentic relationship, then you should both ask and answer questions about past and current relationships. Do not confront her in anger or accuse her of anything (she doesn’t seem to have done anything wrong); simply ask her to talk to you about her likes and loves, past and present.

Your off-and-on-again girlfriend of six months can then make a choice either to blame you for what you’ve done or to engage in an honest conversation about the people in her life who are important to her. You can hope that you are one of them.