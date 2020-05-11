Co-worker learns to exert confidence

— Not Trying to be a B

Dear Not Trying: Striving for excellence does not make you a “B.”

Your co-worker didn’t hesitate to confront you and express her desire to submit her own work. Does this make her a B? No. She’s defending her own mediocrity.

You will encounter this dynamic often in your work life.

When I was your age and in my very first professional job, I allowed myself to be thoroughly dominated by a co-worker who was at the same level professionally as I was. Yet, somehow, I let him gaslight me into believing that I worked for him.

When I (basically) whined about him to a supervisor, she said to me, “There will always be people like this at work, and more often than not, they’re the ones who end up being vice presidents of the division. Don’t complain. Do something about it. Find your own way.” (Hmmm ... I wonder whatever became of that guy.)

Your fear in speaking up is on you. Get over it, and use your voice. If your name is attached to this content, don’t ask her permission to improve the work. Do what you need to do, and — if necessary — explain (or apologize) later.