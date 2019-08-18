WATERLOO – A home or building doesn’t have to have special historical significance in order to be “historic and worth saving,” according to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. Instead “historic” can mean “old and worth the trouble,” and form a link to “a community’s tangible past.”
The public can explore six older homes that resonate on the Tour of Classic Homes on Saturday, presented by the Grout Museum District and Friends of the Grout Historic Houses.
Built in 1901 by the Murphy and Ralston architectural firm, the Victorian-style home at 527 E. Park Ave., was meticulously restored by former owner Annette Swan. Current owners Esther and Ivan Valtchev were drawn by the wrap-around porch, beveled and stained glass windows and intricately carved woodwork on the staircase.
Clive Miller designed the 1928 home at 415 Kingbard Blvd. Joni Hollen and her husband bought the home in 1976, attracted by the exterior, including a green tile roof and two porches. They remodeled the kitchen and made some updates, but the home remains original and true to its origins.
Nick Hedrick and Corey Nolta purchased their Mortimer Cleveland-built house at 207 Highland Blvd., a year ago. Built in 1924, it features a clay tile roof, multi-paned windows, original light fixtures and more. The rooms have been repainted, and owners are replacing floors and remodeling the kitchen.
The brick duplexes on the 500 block of Pine Street were built in 1924. Owner Travis Davenport is refurbishing six 820-square-foot units. Four are complete with new kitchens, updated bathrooms, fireplaces and more. Tenant Ashley Ferch has become an advocate for renovating the area.
Two Campbell Avenue homes are featured. Velma Parsons’ home at 916 Campbell Ave., was built around 1912 on land C.L. Kingsley purchased from Chicago Great Western Railroad. The Parsons bought the home in 1994, and Velma has done much of the remodeling and restoration work herself.
Rebecca Burkhardt and Cynthia Goatley bought their pumpkin-painted, 1922 Craftsman-style bungalow in 2000. The previous owner, Tony Lorsung, did most of the restoration. He now lives around the corner and continues to work on the house for the owners, including converting the attic into a loft.
Courtyard by Marriott, 250 Westfield Ave., is on the tour. The former John Deere tractor parts factory built in 1947, opened in 2017 as a 166-room hotel and restaurant. The restoration has received multiple awards, including the William J. Wagner award from the State Historical Society. The presidential suite and another room will be open for viewing.
