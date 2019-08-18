Tour of Classic Homes

Presented by Grout Museum District and Friends of the Grout Historic Houses

1 to 5 p.m. Saturday

Supporting sponsor is Koch Construction.

Featured homes: Travis Davenport (owner), Ashley Ferch (tenant), 500 Pine St.; Esther and Ivan Valtchev, 527 E. Park Ave.; Nick Hedrick and Corey Nolta, 207 Highland Blvd.; Rebecca Burkhardt and Cynthia Goatley, 729 Campbell Ave.; Velma Parsons, 916 Campbell Ave.; Joni Hollen, 415 Kingbard Blvd.; and Courtyard by Marriott, 250 Westfield Ave.

Tickets are $10, available at the Grout Museum, 503 South St., online at www.gmdistrict.org/TOH2019, at participating homes on the day of the tour. Proceeds support maintenance and upkeep of the historic Rensselaer Russell House Museum and Snowden House.