CEDAR FALLS — Get ready for a few face-melting guitar riffs and drum solos when class is in session for the “School of Rock: The Musical.”
The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical opens on the Oster Regent Theatre stage Saturday as part of the CFCT Studio Sampler Series. Bob Filippone is directing a youthful 34-member cast and crew in the popular musical about a wannabe rock star posing as a substitute teacher at a private school. He decides to turn students into a rock band, back-up singers, and stage crew.
“The Broadway version of ‘School of Rock’ is touring right now. The only way we could have rights to perform the show is if everyone in the cast is 18 or younger,” Filippone said. “That presented a challenge because there are adult roles in the show, so we have about 12 high schoolers who play teachers and parents.”
Failed rock star Dewey Finn is being played by Erin McRae, while Annie Brown is cast as the school’s headmistress Rosalie Mullins. Finn’s students are played by 10- to 14-year-olds, including six band members playing instruments on stage.
“The kids are taking band lessons and learning to play. There are about six band members playing instruments on stage — guitars, bass, keyboardists, drummers. That’s exciting because it brings a whole different element to the show,” Filippone said.
Everyone sings and dances in the show. Theater veterans Rosemary and Daniel Gast are music directors. Meghan Reilly is the choreographer.
Most performers are members of the Cedar Valley Youth Theatre. Filippone is pleased that older members of the troupe have stepped up and taken on roles backstage, such as Lily Gast, who is assisting stage manager Hannah Smith, and Andrew Oleson, who is assistant music director. Costumes are by Elizabeth McRae.
“It’s great that the older ones still wanted to be involved, even though they aren’t on stage. They realize the amount of work that goes on backstage in putting on a show,” Filippone said. “It’s good to see them working so well together. I learned a long time ago that kids respond to their peers. If a high school or college kid tells them something or they see them doing something, they respect it and take it seriously.”
The show will feature original songs from the popular Jack Black movie, as well as Webber’s 14 new songs. There are a few ballads, although most of the music is straight-ahead rock music.
“There are tender and touching moments, too. It’s a show about acceptance. These kids are in a private prep school for rich kids with lots of expectations. Here comes a guy posing as a teacher who reaches them through rock ‘n’ roll. He shows them they can be themselves and express themselves through artistic means.
“It’s a great message for both kids and parents,” Filippone added.
