'School of Rock'

“School of Rock: The Musical”

Oster Regent Theater, First and Main streets, Cedar Falls.

Performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Aug. 9-10 and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 for students, $20 for adults, and $15 for season or Flex ticket holders; available at the box office, by calling 277-5283, or at www.osterregent.org

Cast members are Erin McRae, Annie Brown, Andy Sloth, Shelby Conditt, Gena Koinzan, Emily Vering, Megan Wheelock, Jack Brooks, Shawn Beaty, Martin Schmitz, Griffin Searfoss, Max Vincent, Ava Torres,Hannah Batterson, Lily Glascock, Allison Brown, Emma Batterson, Chandler Taylor, Cadence Smith, Oliver Treloar, Lily Myers.

Also Emma VanPatten, Addy Breddin, Tanner Striegel, Isabelle Daniels, Josiah Bailey, Wyatt Osborn, Emily Thedens, Kason Judisch, Ahmad Madlock, Zoey Crushshon, Lexi Cahoy, Ian Lewis.

Percussion instruction is by Brandon Fox; bass/guitar Instruction is by Enrique Ochoa. Stagehands are Rebecca Scherer, Morgan Smith and Jess Stichter.