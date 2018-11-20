Christmas has a charming vintage vibe in this remodeled 1912 home.
The homeowner enlisted the help of Becky Hiatt and Jenny Boevers, owners of the popular Fig & Frolic shop in Cedar Falls, to help spread holiday cheer in the home.
Evergreens are used abundantly throughout each room, including matching wreaths tied with wide red ribbons that hang over kitchen windows and fresh boughs that run down the center of the dining table. A red-and-white ticking runner and thick wood chargers under stoneware dishes add a fresh farmhouse touch, especially punctuated by the candle-filled, twine-wrapped Mason jars.
The owner’s husband built the broad dining room farmhouse table with trestle legs. It easily seats eight guests on comfortable, clean-lined chairs upholstered in a soft sage green for a punch of color.
Lush garland drapes the mantel on the brick fireplace. Above, a pair of timeworn wood cupboard doors and an antique sled lean against the shiplap accent wall. Black-and-red plaid ribbon entwines a plump Christmas tree and old-fashioned toy trucks and other ornaments are tucked into its branches.
Hiatt helped the owner select a few new furnishings and bold graphic prints. “She likes cows, and we were able to find some statement-making cows, some bigger pieces that look really impressive. We also moved furniture away from the walls to create nice conversation groupings,” Hiatt says.
At the heart of this home remodeling project is the kitchen. The centerpiece is a massive island that measures about 10 feet long and half as wide. There’s room to comfortably fit a cooktop on one side, as well as space for food preparation, serving and eating on the other.
“The original kitchen just wasn’t function. There was no cupboard space or counter space. Everyone congregates in the kitchen when we entertain, and there wasn’t enough room for that,” the owner says.
A load-bearing wall was removed and replaced by a beam to open up the layout between the dining room and kitchen.
Interior designer Katie Lewis of 319 Décor+Design in Grundy Center worked with the owner. ”The island top is oak with a high gloss shine which makes the island even more striking. There aren’t a lot of walls for cabinets, and we really wanted to utilize the tall ceilings so we did 12-inch cabinets stack on top of 42-inch cabinets, put a pantry in for more storage and gave up some storage to fit in a farmhouse sink,” Lewis says.
In addition, the maple floor is original and required removing layers of old flooring and hundreds of nails before it could be stripped, sanded and restored. An old-fashioned barn Dutch door leads to the basement.
Windows are dressed with white shutters, and the owner painted and waxed the woodwork using Annie Sloan products.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.