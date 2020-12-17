Cheating boyfriend claims he was hacked

Dear Amy: A couple of days ago, I caught my boyfriend cheating on me.

I got into his iPad, which is connected to his messages, because I had a suspicious feeling because one of his ex-girlfriends had called him the night before. He shook it off as her wanting him back.

I found an entire text conversation, where he was clearly cheating on me. When I confronted him about it, he acted like he had never seen it before.

I broke up with him, but he still refuses to admit he did anything wrong, even after I messaged a different ex-girlfriend (who I figured out he had also cheated on) as well as his mistress — who agreed to help me catch him.

They sent me proof.

I don’t want to believe it’s real because he always talked about marriage and wanting kids, and he never showed any signs of not loving me.

I still love him and want to trust him. He has plenty of enemies from his past that he claimed would love to hack him and ruin his life like this — yet, there’s so much evidence.

I’d like to hear your perspective.

— Painful